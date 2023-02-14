Czech Port Acquisitions will acquire 25.38% of Luka Rijeka

In recent days, the Czech Port Acquisitions has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire 25.38% of Luka's share capital Rijeka, the company that manages the Croatian port of Rijeka, for 26.3 million euros. The share will be sold by the Polish OT Logistics and the UK's Rubicon Partners which currently hold respectively 17.51% and 7.87% of the capital. Second forecasts, the transaction will be completed by next month.
Luka Rijeka's main shareholder is the Croatian State which owns 25.02% of the company.