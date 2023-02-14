CMA CGM confirms negotiations to buy the ferry company La Méridionale

The shipowning group French CMA CGM has confirmed today to have ongoing exclusive negotiations with compatriot STEF for acquire the entire capital of the ferry company La Méridionale operating maritime services between Corsica and the Mainland France and with Morocco (
of 8 February
2023). The shipping company of Marseilles has specified that the completion of the transaction is subject to the signing of share disposal agreements as well as prior information and consultation of bodies representing workers and approval by of the various competition authorities.
CMA CMG explained that the intent is to restore perspectives of growth in La Méridionale creating complementarity in commercial activities in France and abroad, in particular with regard to ro-ro services to Morocco, preserving the employment of French seafarers on board ships of the company. The shipowning group has specified that are Investments in the fleet and transition are also planned energy of the company.
Currently La Méridionale, which has a fleet formed from the four ro-pax Pelagos, Kalliste, Piana and Girolata, employs almost 600 people, including 490 Maritime.