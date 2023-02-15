Eimskip closed 2022 with record results

Icelandic Eimskip, which operates scheduled services in the North Atlantic and logistics activities, closed 2022 with Record results from revenues that for the first time have exceeded one billion euros reaching 1.07 billion, with a increase of +21.3% on the previous year. EBITDA is piled to 163,1 million euros (+56.7%), the operating profit to EUR 101.5 million (+91.3%) and net profit of EUR 85.3 million (+111,2%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 the previous growth trend at Two-digit quarterly turnover ran out having in the period the company totaled revenues of 255.6 million euro, with an increase of +0.4% on the period October-December of the 2021. EBITDA has been of 38,4 million euros (+21.9%), EBIT of 22.5 million (+28.7%) and net profit of 21.8 million euro (+58.9%).