Last year the traffic of the goods in the Swiss Rhine ports is dropped of -15%

Last year the traffic of goods enlivened from the ports Swiss on the Rhine, which are one of the main logistics hubs on the Genoa-Rotterdam corridor, was 4.60 million tons of cargos, with a sharp decrease of -15% on 2021 due to the significant reduction (-29%) in imports of petroleum products (2.33 million tons). Schweizerische Rheinhäfen, the body that manages the river ports, explained that the decrease in activity was caused especially from the effects of the war in Ukraine and its Impact on world markets for energy products and agricultural products, increasingly scarce and more expensive, which had an impact already last March, with a decrease of -26% on the same month of 2021, negative trend that is significantly accentuated in the course of 2022. This is the negative effect of the low summer level is added of the water in the river, a level that rose again in autumn resulting in a recovery of traffic volumes that however is not was sufficient to make up for the negative trend of the quarters history.
With regard to container traffic alone, last year State pairs to 125,470 TEU, volume of just under 126,042 TEU of 2021.