Container charterer Danaos' revenues increased by 44.1% last year

In 2022 the Greek Danaos Corporation, which is the owner of a fleet of 68 container ships leased to leading companies of navigation, has benefited, like the other operators of the containerised maritime transport logistics chain, of the exceptional positive period of this market recording Record revenues of $993.3 million, an increase of +44.1% on the 2021 financial year. Operating profit also showed a Unprecedented $653.4 million (+82,4%). Net profit amounted to EUR 559.2 million dollars and has accused a decrease of -46,9% which is mainly as a result of investment income of 578 million dollars recorded in 2021 as a result of the change the fair value of Danaos' shareholding in Israeli shipping company ZIM.
"Last year - commented the CEO of Danaos, John Coustas - marked the pinnacle of the containers and exceptionally favourable market conditions We have seen in the last two years they are behind us. The decline of container freight rates at pre-pandemic levels on all routes - explained Coustas - foreshadows difficult times. The companies of Linea forecasts profits for 2023 substantially lower than to those of 2022 and we are still waiting to see the full effect of the looming recession. Rental rates are decreased significantly, but - it has specified - continue to be above pre-pandemic levels. However, the Duration of rentals rarely exceeds 12 months.'
The deterioration of the market to which Coustas referred has already had an impact on Danaos' results in the fourth last year's quarter, with financial performance of which Growth has softened: revenues have slowed down in the period attested to 252,5 million dollars, with an increment of +17.4% on the same period of 2021; Operating profit was 190,4 million (+64.7%) and profit clearly of 152,7 million dollars (-8,0%).
On the occasion of the presentation of the annual results, Coustas focused on the effects of the dissolution of the 2M alliance, announced last month by MSC and Maersk, the two market leader ( of 25 January 2023), will have on the maritime transport sector containerized. According to the CEO of Danaos, the dismantling 2M "will certainly be positive for non-operational shipowners, since there will be less efficiency in networks. Moreover - Coustas has pointed out - the effects of the decarbonisation has not been taken into account in the context of forecasts of an effective reduction in supply through the expected reduction in service speeds. Only now - noted - liner carriers are beginning to study the Carbon Intensity Indicator of ships owned by them and those rented, and, because of widespread criticism of the current Structure of the index and expectations of its very likely amendment, no concrete action has been envisaged to redesign the route network in order to conform to the index."