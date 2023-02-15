testata inforMARE
15 February 2023
ENVIRONMENT
DB Schenker - MSC agreement for the use of biofuel for maritime shipments
12 thousand tons of biofuels will be used for the transport of at least 30 thousand teu
Ginevra
February 15, 2023
The German logistic group DB Schenker and the shipowning group Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have signed a Geneva an agreement whereby the Commission will use 12,000 tons of biofuel for containerized shipments carried out by the German company on MSC ships. The two partners have specified that thanks to the agreement at least 30,000 containers from 20' will be transported with zero carbon dioxide emissions in the course of 2023 and this will save money the emission of 35,000 tons of CO2.

DB Schenker and MSC pointed out that the purchase contract who have signed represents one of the most significant biofuel agreements between a shipping company and a shipping company.
