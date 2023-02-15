ECSA again calls for a non-penalising FuelEU Maritime for shipowners

It is essential to ensure that shipowners are not unfairly penalised if fuel is not supplied sustainable necessary for compliance. He reiterated this today the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) urging representatives of the EU institutions engaged in these days in the final stages of the trilogue negotiation on the FuelEU Regulation Maritime, whose objective is the promotion of the use of fuel sustainable alternatives in maritime transport, to achieve a agreement ensuring that the final text of the standard contributes the actual success of the energy transition of shipping. "To this end - it has specified in a note the association of the European shipowners - we need maximum efforts to make Available on the market sufficient quantities of Low and zero-carbon fuels at a price accessible'.
To this end, ECSA urged representatives of the Parliament and Council of the EU "to support inclusion mandatory of fuel suppliers in the context of application of FuelEU Maritime, as proposed by Parliament European amendment 129 (Article 20 – paragraph 3c (new)) ». The amendment, approved last October 19, states that "if the company or operator commercial concludes a contract with a fuel supplier which makes the latter responsible for the supply of fuels specific, that contract contains provisions laying down the Fuel supplier's liability to compensate company or the commercial operator for the payment of penalties referred to in this Article, where fuels do not have been delivered in the manner agreed. Purposes of this paragraph, fuels supplied under those contracts must comply with the provisions of Article 9, paragraph 1(b)".
For the association of European shipowners, 'this provision, together with a binding target for suppliers of ship fuel as proposed by Parliament in RED III (the Renewable Energy Directive, also currently in focus of trilogue negotiations for its revision, ed), is essential for the energy transition of maritime transport'.
ECSA also specified its online support for principle, conditional on the mandatory inclusion of suppliers of fuel under FuelEU Maritime and availability of fuels, to the proposal in amendment 82 (Article 4a (new)) on a sub-quota for renewable fuels of origin non-biological and the introduction of a multiplier high for the use of sustainable and scalable fuels for maritime transport under the FuelEU Maritime Regulation.