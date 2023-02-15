Grimaldi expects 600 on-board staff to be hired

The Neapolitan shipowning group Grimaldi has started a Campaign of recruitment of cabin crew and is at the Search for about 600 new resources for all sections (hotels, car and blanket). The company has announced that it has planned periodic open days for the selection of candidates throughout Italy.
Specifying that the selections are also open for those who are not still in possession of the navigation booklet or have not completed the STCW courses and that, to those who will prove to have the right qualities, The company will offer support in obtaining documents necessary for boarding, the Grimaldi group has specified that for To submit your application, simply send the curriculum vitae at crew@grimaldi.napoli.it.