Argentina will build a cruise terminal in Tierra del Fuego
It will be built in the port of Ushuaia
Ushuaia
February 16, 2023
Argentina will build a cruise terminal in the Earth of Fire. To this end, the federal government agency Administración General de Puertos has signed an agreement with the Government of the province of Tierra del Fuego for the design, construction and management of a terminal for cruises and for the landing of catamarans as part of the expansion of the port of Ushuaia. 'How to government of the Province - explained yesterday the governor of the Tierra del Fuego, Gustavo Melella, on the occasion of the signing of the Entente - We have worked hard so that the port of May Ushuaia become of primary importance and not only be recognized to be at the "end of the world" and to be the door of Antarctica, but also to ensure that the infrastructure dockers are truly of excellence and respond to the needs of Antarctic tourism and logistics activity'.
