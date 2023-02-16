Costa-Proman agreement for the use of methanol as fuel for the ships of the cruise company

Today the cruise company Costa has signed a protocol in agreement with the Proman Group, one of the leading producers global methanol, to further promote implementation methanol as a marine fuel for the cruises, accelerating the energy transition and decarbonisation of the existing cruise fleet, enhancing sustainable methanol supply, paving the way for retrofitting ships already in service and investments in new buildings powered by methanol.
'The technology to adapt ships in service the use of methanol - recalled Tim Cornelius, managing Director Corporate Development at Proman - is already available today. Our methanol products can Facilitating the transition to low-intensity fuels of carbon. As the results obtained so far have shown, ships powered by methanol are able to reduce and eliminate main greenhouse gas emissions, immediately improving the air quality in major ports and shipping routes navigation. We are excited to bring our experience along the entire methanol value chain, helping to achieve the great ambitions of the Costa group».
'By allowing cruise ships to be powered by methanol - underlined Christoph Schladoer, vice president Costa's decarbonisation - Costa Group takes another step in Moving forward to the ambition of having a fleet of ships operating in Zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.