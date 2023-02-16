In 2022 the traffic of the container in the Maltese port of Marsaxlokk is diminished of the -3%

Last year the traffic enlivened from the container port of Marsaxlokk has been pairs to less than 2,9 million teu, figure which represents a decrease of -3% on 2021 and the sixth largest volume of traffic realized by the Maltese port of call resulting lower than about 420 thousand teu compared to the historical record recorded in 2018.
Meanwhile, Malta Freeport Corporation, the authority that administers the port of Marsaxlokk, and Malta Freeport Terminals, the company which manages the airport and which is 50% owned by the Turkish Yilport and 50% from Terminal Link (51% CMA CGM and 49% CMPort), announced their decision to proceed with the squaring of the Terminal 2 of the port, extending the north quay by 267 meters and 195 meters the west one with a sea filling of 30 thousand meters diamonds. The investment, which will amount to 103.8 million euros of which 55 million for the reclamation of the area, will be carried out with the aim of allowing the terminal to accommodate higher capacity container ships currently in service, and Over 400 meters long. Thanks to the project, which expects to be completed in the course of next year, the annual traffic capacity of Terminal 2 will rise from 3.6 to four million teu.
The agreement with the Maltese Government for the implementation of the Malta Freeport Terminals plans to renounce installation quay crane on the western quay of Terminal 1 which is the closest to the town, which does not carry out activities of handling of ro-ro loads at night and investing additional 300 thousand euros for interventions in favor of the community which houses the port infrastructure.