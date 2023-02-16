Moby and CIN threaten to demand damages of 480 million euros to Grimaldi

After the new recent action of Grimaldi Euromed against approval of Moby's composition plan (
of 30 January
2023), the CEOs of Moby, Achille Onorato, and Tirrenia CIN, Massimo Mura, sent today a Letter of formal notice to the Group's shipping company shipowner Grimaldi threatening to sue her for damages, prospecting compensation of not less than €290 million for Moby and €190 million million for CIN. According to Moby and its subsidiary Tirrenia CIN, the The aim of the Grimaldi Group would be the failure of the success of the Two concordat proposals approved by the overwhelming majority of the creditors of the two companies and the consequent start of a insolvency proceedings.