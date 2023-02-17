Marco Conforti from Genoa is the new president of PSA Italy, the PSA International Group Company of Singapore operating in Genoa and Venice in the terminals of PSA Genova Prà, PSA SECH and PSA Venic - Vecon directly working over one thousand people and handling an annual container traffic equal to More than two million TEU. The appointment was deliberated yesterday by theboard of directors of PSA Genoa Investments, which has expressed affection and deep esteem towards Gilberto Danesi, outgoing president, who led the PSA Genova Pra' terminal for ten years, first as CEO since 2012 and 2020 as Chairman of the Board of Terminals Vecon, SECH and Genoa Pra'.
The new chairman of PSA Italy, former past president of Assiterminal (Italian Association of Port Terminalists), deputy President of Confetra (Italian General Confederation of Transport and Logistics), and board member of Feport (European Terminal Operators Association), in its professional history has contribution to the implementation of the new Fiat business in the terminal-port, through Fiat's Sinport holding company, to start from the PSA Genova Pra' terminal. After acquisition of Fiat activities by PSA Singapore in 1998 ( of 22 January 1998), Conforti held various positions in the group companies such as Vte, Vecon and Pde. Later it is was appointed executive director and general manager of Sinport and senior advisor Psa Region Mediterranean Europe, Middle East and South Asia.
"I am particularly pleased - said Marco Conforti - to be able to make a contribution within the PSA group, certain that the management and all companies of PSA are Italy well aware and prepared for the profound changes that terminalism Port and the entire logistics chain are facing. A dear one greeting to our colleague Gilberto with whom we have shared important years of work'.
Greeting the outgoing president, the administrator delegate of PSA Italy, Roberto Ferrari, pointed out that "Gilberto Danesi has shaped with tenacity and determination this terminal, helping to make it the most important Italian Container Gateway Terminal: the esteem of colleagues and members of the Board of Directors is out of the question, and he deserves the most Deep and heartfelt thanks for the hard work of these years. To Marco Conforti goes our good luck and welcome in the PSA family, whose roots, values and objectives it shares".