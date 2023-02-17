Last month the traffic of the container in the port of Los Angeles is diminished of the -16,1%

The mostly double-digit decline in traffic in container enlivened from the port of Los Angeles in place since last August continued in January 2023, the month in which the volume enlivened by the Californian airport was equal to 726 thousand TEU, with a decrease of -16.1% on January last year. Thus As in previous months, the decrease was generated the contraction of the flow of full containers to disembarkation, which are piled to 372 thousand teu (- 12.9%), and from the reduction of the Handling of empty containers, attested to 251 thousand teu (-25,7%). The container full to the boarding are increased of +2.5% rising to 103 thousand teu.
"We expect - commented the director general of the Port of Los Angeles, Gene Seroka - a weakening of trade Global trade throughout the first quarter, particularly compared to last year's record-breaking start. In Asia - has Detected - many factories have extended closures for the Lunar New Year, retailers continue to discount products for Clearing warehouses and related economic concerns inflation continues to be in first place for Americans'.