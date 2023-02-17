Lidl's new Tailwind Shipping Lines operates a second Asia-Europe service

After having inaugurated its first service last year Panda Express connecting China with the European ports of Koper, Barcelona and Rotterdam, the new shipping company containerized Tailwind Shipping Lines of the German company Lidl, company of large-scale distribution, will launch a second service Asia-Europe named Tiger Express (TEX). The second line, which will have fortnightly frequency, will be activated on next March 16 departing from the Bengali port of Chattogram and calls at the ports of Limassol, Barcelona and Moerdijk. On the route Panda 002
Tailwind has specified that the new TEX service will be dedicated in particular to the transport of textile products from Bangladesh. On the occasion of the announcement of the second line, the Hamburg company recalled that its business is carried out to complement the scheduled services offered by the main global container shipping companies and that, while the own first maritime line had been activated for the transport of Lidl's non-food products produced in China, the second offers other customers shipments from China and Bangladesh to Europe. In addition, Tailwind has highlighted that its strategy is focused on maritime routes with few port calls and with The use of ships of the capacity up to 5.000 teu that can call at less busy ports near the main ones shopping centers, thus facilitating the speed of delivery of goods.