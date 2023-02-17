More than three million funds to the Interporto of Central Tuscany

The Interporto of Central Tuscany has announced what are the planned interventions to increase the competitiveness of the logistics hub of Prato that can be financed with the 3.2 Millions of euros made available to the Tuscan freight village by National Complementary Plan to the National Recovery Plan and Resilience (1.7 million) and the European Union (1.5 million).
The company has specified that the funds will be used to provide the freight village of 75 "certified" car parks for trucks, equipped with maximum safety thanks to bars and video surveillance, services to support drivers (such as showers, refreshment point and wi-fi) and above all a booking system that will allow you to guarantee parking in real time starting from any part of Europe. The construction sites will last ten Months.
The interport company has specified that if the Ministerial funding concerned in general the possibility of to carry out interventions for the construction of new parking lots for Tir and for the modernization of existing ones, financing European was competitive and was part of the safe parking for trucks on the Italian road network, and on corridors between the Baltic and the Adriatic, Scandinavia and the Mediterranean, and Mediterranean and Rhine-Alpine and, in fact, the EU has chosen the Interporto of Prato as infrastructure in Tuscany and central Italy for carry out a pilot project for safe parking and intelligent at the service of trucks. The philosophy is to create parking points that can be booked already at the start, in the which truck drivers can leave the truck safely, taking advantage of digital services and also being able to have areas of Comfort. "A truck driver who, for example, starts from northern Europe to transport goods in Italy - explained the president of the Interporto of Central Tuscany, Francesco Querci - formerly at the start you can easily book your Tir seat inside the Interporto. Upon arrival you can park without difficulty, leave the vehicle guarded and take advantage of A whole series of conventions on the territory. This funding testify how our logistics hub is following the letter the addresses of both the European Commission and the ministry. And now the goal is to get from the Ministry of Funding for the digitization of our areas, also thanks to the fundamental collaboration with UIR».