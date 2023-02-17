Last year the traffic of the container in the harbour terminals of HHLA is dropped of the -7,9%
Revenues up +7.7%
Amburgo
February 17, 2023
German terminalista group HHLA plans to archive the annual exercise 2022 with an increment of +7.7% of revenues to front of a reduction of -7,9% of the traffic of the container enlivened from its terminals in the port of Hamburg and in the ports of call foreign affairs of Odessa, Muuga and Trieste. In particular, the company has made I note that the preliminary value of the turnover achieved last year year is around 1.6 billion euros compared to less than 1.5 billions in 2021, while containerized trade enlivened from the harbour terminals it turns out pairs to almost 6,4 million teu compared to over 6.9 million in 2021. Also in the sector Intermodal, 1,7 million teu (+0.2%) have been enlivened.
The operating profit expected for 2022 is 220 million compared to 228 million in the previous year.
With regard to 2023, HHLA believes that in the first quarter of the year will record a significant drop in traffic, while an improvement is expected from the following quarter.
