On February 24 in Rome will be held the States General of the Chambers of Commerce on the Economy of the Sea

Next February 24 at the headquarters of Unioncamere in Piazza Sallustio in Rome will be held the "States General of the Chambers of Commerce on the Economy of the Sea", meeting at which Representatives of the chamber system, the government and the European Parliament. The meeting will be opened by the President of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete, and the president of Assonautica Italiana, Giovanni Acampora. The Minister for Protection will speak civil and for the policies of the sea, Sebastiano Musumeci, and the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.
Program
|10.00 am
|PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION
|10.30
|OPENING WORKS
|
|Andrea Prete, President of Unioncamere
|
|Giovanni Acampora, President of Assonautica Italiana
|11.00
|CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND POLICIES OF THE SEA
|
|Sebastiano Musumeci, Minister for Civil Protection and Policies of the sea
|11.30
|THE VALUE OF THE ECONOMY OF THE SEA
|
|Salvatore De Meo, President of the Committee for Affairs constitutional, European Parliament
|
|Gaetano Fausto Esposito, Director of Centro Studi Guglielmo Meat cutter
|11.45
|THE EXPERIENCES OF CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE
|
|Antonio Paoletti, Deputy Vice President of Unioncamere and President of the Venezia Giulia Chamber of Commerce
|
|Luigi Attanasio, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa
|
|Antonello Testa, Company "Inform" Coordinator Special Economy of the Sea, Chamber of Commerce Frosinone Latina
|
|Gennaro Strever, President of the Chieti Chamber of Commerce, Pescara
|
|Ivo Blandina, President of the Messina Chamber of Commerce
|12.30
|CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE SEA
|
|Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy
|13.00
|CLOSING WORKS
|
|Moderator: Nunzia De Girolamo, journalist and presenter Television