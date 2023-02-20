Port of Ravenna, Itelyum will acquire control of Secomar and Ambiente Mare

Itelyum, the company of Pieve Fissiraga (Lodi) active in the field national and international management, recycling and enhancement of waste, has signed a preliminary agreement for the acquisition of control of Secomar and Ambiente Mare, a company operating environmental and waste services in the port of Ravenna. The acquisition of target companies will be completed with the closing in the coming months. Petrokan, current shareholder of control of Secomar and Ambiente Mare, will maintain a share of participation in the two companies and Manlio Cirilli, president of Petrokan, will retain a leading role in the direction and management of the growth path.
Secomar carries out prevention, cleaning and reclamation of marine waters, as well as collection, transport and treatment of liquid waste from ships. Sea Environment owns and operates a liquid waste treatment plant special, oils and mud, dangerous and non-hazardous. Itelyum has Highlighted that with this operation it intends to strengthen its position in the waste and environmental management sector in port area, a sector in which it is already a protagonist in the port of Trieste following the acquisition of Itelyum Sea FVG (former Crismani Group).
"The Italian harbour system - said the administrator delegate and general manager of Itelyum, Marco Codognola, commenting on the agreement - thanks to the investments planned in Next few years is at the center of a growth process Logistics and economic. It is necessary to combine this development of environmental protection in port and maritime areas, ensuring sustainable solutions and recovery of resources with high circularity indices'.