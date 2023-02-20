Maersk has sold two logistics sites in Russia

The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has Almost completed the exit from the Russian market, started after the invasion of Russian territory by Moscow troops, having sold its logistics facilities to St. Petersburg, and Novorossiysk to Cypriot IG Finance Development Ltd. The site of Novorossiysk covers an area of 28,750 square meters and has a capacity of containerized cargos pairs to 1.500 teu, while that of San Petersburg occupies 23,500 square meters.
Maersk announced today that the competent authorities of the EU and Russia have authorised the divestment and that IG Finance Development has signed an agreement with Arosa, a company importing food products into Russia, to operate both logistics centers.