T. Mariotti and Drass will provide underwater assets for the new SDO-SuRS of the Italian Navy

The Genoese shipbuilding company T. Mariotti and the Livornese Drass, specialized in underwater technologies, have signed with the Italian Navy a contract for the provision of a saturation dive system and simulator Submerged for submarine rescue units of the new SDO-SuRS (Special and Diving Operations - Submarine) units Rescue Ship). SDO-SuRS is the Navy's answer and the national shipbuilding industry to support operations special, underwater and submarine rescue Disasters, as well as the growing need for protection of the vital underwater infrastructure of the Mediterranean. The ship It will also provide support to new generations of drones and submarines, also developed by Italian companies, thanks the excellence of the sector and the coordination that will come provided by the nascent National Diving Pole.
Central element of the ship's diving capabilities will be consisting of the production saturation immersion facility Drass named "Series 100". The system will allow to 12 divers of the GOS (Underwater Operations Group) of the COMSUBIN of the Navy to conduct saturation dives up to an altitude of 300 meters. The T. Mariotti shipyard will integrate In addition, on this advanced platform, sophisticated tools such as electroacoustic sensors (multi-frequency sonar and scanners towed), hydro-oceanographic systems with towed probes, vehicles Remote Operate Vehicles (ROVs) and vehicles autonomous (AUV - Autonomous Underwater Vehicle).
Another element of great technological value will be the ability to embark in a very short time the system of SAVER airborne submersible rescue, made by RTI Drass - Saipem. Thanks to the on-board sensors the ship will be in able to locate a damaged submarine laid on the bottom, keep on the vertical of the latter through the use of the dynamic positioning system DP (Dynamic Positioning) and Assist personnel trapped on board through the SAVER system.