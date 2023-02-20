PSA Italy has ordered eight eco reach stackers from Kalmar for the Genoa container terminals

PSA has ordered Italy from Kalmar (Cargotec group) the supply of eight new Eco Reach stackers that will be used in the two container terminal SECH and PSA Genova Pra' of the company in the port of Genoa. Four vehicles will be allocated to each of the two terminals Kalmar DRG450-65S5E Eco for container handling, which, thanks to their innovative transmission, combined with a lower displacement, will guarantee a reduction of 40% of the CO2 emissions compared to older models, and up to 25% compared to the most recent models. The delivery of the new Reach stacker is scheduled for the second quarter of this year.
PSA Group aims to reduce its absolute emissions by 50% of carbon Scope 1 and 2 by 2030 (compared to the year of reference 2019) and to work towards zero emissions net carbon by 2050. "Our group - has highlighted the CEO of PSA Italy, Roberto Ferrari - has respected and continues to respect concretely the commitments with the city and its institutions, including the theme energy efficiency. Today more than ever it is It is necessary to make serious reflections on issues such as sustainability environmental, energy saving, automation and safety, so to adopt sustainable solutions in the long term and with results tangible and concrete. In this sense, the new reach stackers are a Another step in the right direction."