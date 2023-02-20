In the last trimester of the 2022 traffic in the port of Hamburg is diminished of the -14,6%
In the whole year they are enlivened 119,9 million tons of goods (- 6.8%)
Amburgo
February 20, 2023
In 2022 the port of Hamburg has enlivened 119,9 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -6,8% on the year precedence that occurred mainly in the last quarter of 2022 when, with 28.1 million tons handled, traffic In the German harbour port of call it has recorded a decrease of the -14.6% approximately compared to the same period of 2021.
In particular, in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as In the previous quarter, the volumes of load in all the main product segments starting from that of containerized goods where, with 19.0 million tons enlivened, the bending has been of the -15,3% and of the -9.1% in terms of 20' containers handled, results equal to Two million TEU. As well as for the whole of 2022, in the only Fourth quarter the reduction in the number of containers was generated by the strong contraction of the containers in transhipment that They turned out pairs to about 600 thousand teu (- 29%), while those in import-export are increased of +2% approximately having been pairs to 1,4 million teu.
In the last quarter of last year it decreased There is also a significant amount of traffic in other miscellaneous goods, which is piled to 290 thousand tons (- 15%), as well as traffic of liquid bulk, which totalled 2.7 million tons (- 13%), and dry bulk, attested to six million of tons (+14%).
'The war in Ukraine and related sanctions against the Russia, along with global supply chain problems caused from the coronavirus pandemic - explained the administrator delegate of the Port of Hamburg Marketing, Axel Mattern - had an impact on the traffic of the port of Hamburg during the year. At the beginning of the second half of the year this is state aggravated by disputes over labor in port and from very high inflation during the autumn, which led to at least consumer spending'.
In the whole of 2022 the only positive voice was that of other miscellaneous goods which, with a total of 1.4 million tons, they have marked an increase of +11.2% on the year previous. The containerized goods are instead dropped of -6,1% to 82.3 million tons, with container handling which has turned out pairs to 8,3 million teu (- 5.1%) compared to 8,7 million in 2021, of which 5,4 million teu in import-export, as well as in 2021, and 2.9 million teu transshipped compared to to 3.3 million in 2021. In the bulk sector, dry cargoes They have been pairs to 20,2 million tons (- 6.3%) and those liquids to 10,0 million tons (- 15.2%), decreases that - has specified the port authority of Hamburg - are both directly and indirectly attributable to the tightening of sanctions against Russia.
The German port authority has announced that the last year in the port of Hamburg are increased the calls of ships container holder Megamax, with a capacity of over 18,000 teu, having occurred 234, for a + 6% on 2021. They have grown (+5.0%) also the ports of call of container ships of capacity between 14,000 and 17,999 teu, while they decreased (-16.6%) those of ships between 10,000 and 13,999 teu, decrease that led to the Total number of large container ships arrived last year (486) to record an overall decrease of -1.2%. The containership of capacity between 8.000 and 9.999 teu grew by +11.0%.
