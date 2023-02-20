Exhortation to the UN to work to allow 331 seafarers to leave the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov
Letter to Guterres sent by 32 international associations in the maritime sector
New York
February 20, 2023
Thirty-two international associations and operators in the maritime sector sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the Nations United, António Guterres, in which they highlight the difficult situation of 331 seafarers who are still stranded on their ships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov due to the war in Ukraine Broke out almost a year ago.
In the letter, the associations ask the UN to address the question so that all seafarers and their ships can leave the area. "We recognize and praise the United Nations and the your leadership - wrote the 32 associations - for the Black Sea Grain Initiative that the UN, with Turkey, has mediated with success between Ukraine and Russia. This allowed the passage safe shipments of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine to the most needy populations and has placed a Brake on the uncontrolled spiral of food prices. We are committed to supporting the continued success of Black Sea Grain Initiative, but this cannot be at the expense of the Life of innocent seafarers. Action is needed now. Without the Our seafarers, the handling of vital grain shipments From Ukrainian ports it would not have been possible. Although there are impediments to the evacuation of seafarers and their ships - concluded the associations - this must still be an absolute priority, otherwise we put our lives at risk of our seafarers and this is unacceptable."
The letter was signed by Bahamas Shipowners Association, BIMCO, Confitarma, Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha, Danish Shipping, European Community Shipowners' Association (ECSA), FONASBA, Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Intercargo, InterManager, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), International Christian Maritime Association (ICMA), International Federation of Shipmasters' Associations (IFSMA), International Maritime Employers' Council (IMEC), International Maritime Health Association (IMHA), International Parcel Tankers Association (IPTA), International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI), Intertanko, Japanese Shipowners' Association, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), Sailors' Society, Seafarers Hospital Society, Stella Maris, Synergy Denmark, The Mission to Seafarers, The Seafarers' Charity, UK Chamber of Shipping, Union of Greek Shipowners and Verband Deutscher Reeder (VDR).
