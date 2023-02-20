Agostinelli is the new president of the Propeller Club of La Spezia - Marina di Carrara

Change at the top of the Propeller Club of La Spezia - Marina di Carrara with the election of the new president Gianluca Agostinelli and with the shareholders' meeting that acclaimed past president of the Club the outgoing president Giorgio Bucchioni. The new Board of Directors, moreover, it is formed by Salvatore Avena, Federica Maggiani, Federica Montaresi, Enrico Marzaroli, Alfredo Scalisi, Andrea Garland, Alessandro Laghezza, Giacomo Erario, Andrea Laviosa, Francesco Cuttica and Michele Giromini.
Bucchioni, who expressly requested to leave office of president, traced the activity carried out by the Propeller In recent years, acknowledging to his predecessors, the late Luigi Salviati and Piergino Scardigli, present in assembly, the merit of having built and structured the Club in the years pursuing the objectives of promoting, supporting and developing maritime activities, encouraging public transport relations with a spirit of friendship and common purpose between persons engaged and interested in activities related to ports to logistics and maritime transport and terrestrial, encourage the meeting of people and professions for support maritime and port cultural growth in the territory also in a broader framework of the general interest.
In turn, the Club has recognized Giorgio Bucchioni the merit of having expanded the activity of the Propeller also to operators and professionals of the port of Marina di Carrara from immediately, the day after the establishment of the Port System Eastern Ligurian Sea.
The new president, Gianluca Agostinelli, who for over five years he is general manager in La Spezia of Scafi Company of Navigation, charge to which he was called after a Long series of managerial experiences, he thanked the assembly for the confidence and in particular the outgoing president Bucchioni at the which recognized the extraordinary commitment to promote the maritime port culture in La Spezia. "My job, in the furrow traced so far by those who preceded me - he said Agostinelli - will have among the main objectives that of widen participation and enhance with every tool possible and useful knowledge of culture and economy port to La Spezia and Marina di Carrara'.