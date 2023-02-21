ZeroNorth has bought the BTS software house specialized in solutions to optimize bunkering

The Danish ZeroNorth, a company founded in 2020 in the wake of the new rules for the decarbonization of shipping with the aim to create a technological platform that allows shipping companies to optimize the navigation of their fleets to reduce CO2 emissions, bought the Singaporean BTS, an information technology company operating in the supplies of marine fuels in particular by developing the own iBMS (Intelligent Bunker Management System) software Purpose-built for the fuel supply chain and to increase supplier efficiency and profitability of bunkers digitizing their procedures, automating processes, improving the sharing of data and information and eliminating unproductive activities.
ZeroNorth has announced that, following the acquisition, will build a cloud-based iBMS solution and service will then be incorporated into the platform developed by Danish company for the optimization of maritime operations.
"The marine fuels sector - it has detected the CEO of ZeroNorth Bunker, Kenneth Juhls - is at the heart of the green transition of maritime transport. With the increasing pressure for digitalisation and optimisation of marine fuel supply chain and with the influx of alternative fuels that are becoming available, equip Our customers of the ability to make better decisions about the procurement, storage and sale of fuels is becoming a key priority for ZeroNorth."