New plant in the port of La Spezia for the distribution of gas to trucks

In the port of La Spezia, in the maritime state access area and stop trucks in Stagnoni, will be Positioned a liquefied natural gas and natural gas plant compressed, called EDUX, which will be mainly dedicated the distribution of the two types of gas to road trains. The structure, easy to remove, was designed by the Company HAM Italia Srl to which, following the request presented that has been subjected to evidence procedure public, a grant license will be issued four-year period for the positioning and management of the plant.
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea specified that the installation follows the path you took by the port authority within the framework of the European project Interreg Italy-France Maritime EASY LNG which aims to achieve a progressive reduction in the use of fuels more pollutants and dependence on oil and that of put in place all the necessary measures for innovation in the transport sector in the use of LNG, favoring the growth of know-how, new skills, etc.