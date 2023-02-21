testata inforMARE
21 February 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
18:15 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
New plant in the port of La Spezia for the distribution of gas to trucks
It will be located in Stagnoni
La Spezia
February 21, 2023
In the port of La Spezia, in the maritime state access area and stop trucks in Stagnoni, will be Positioned a liquefied natural gas and natural gas plant compressed, called EDUX, which will be mainly dedicated the distribution of the two types of gas to road trains. The structure, easy to remove, was designed by the Company HAM Italia Srl to which, following the request presented that has been subjected to evidence procedure public, a grant license will be issued four-year period for the positioning and management of the plant.

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea specified that the installation follows the path you took by the port authority within the framework of the European project Interreg Italy-France Maritime EASY LNG which aims to achieve a progressive reduction in the use of fuels more pollutants and dependence on oil and that of put in place all the necessary measures for innovation in the transport sector in the use of LNG, favoring the growth of know-how, new skills, etc.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In the second half of 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno fell by -6.2%
PORTI
In the second half of 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno fell by -6.2%
Livorno
In the whole year, Tuscan ports have handled 39.1 million tons of cargo (-5.3%)
PORTI
The AdSP of the southern Tirreno Mari and Ionian rateways the maritime demanial canons
Joy Tauro
This year the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport applied an adjustment of 25.15%
COMPETITION
Ok antitrust to acquisition by MSC of control of Trieste Marine Terminal and Mediterranean Tugboats
PORTI
Current management will continue to lead Trieste Marine Terminal
Geneva
Confirmed investments planned for the strengthening of Molo VII
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Urging the UN to work to allow 331 seafarers to leave the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov
New York
Letter to Guterres sent by 32 international maritime industry associations
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -14.6%
PORTI
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -14.6%
Hamburg
In the whole year, 119.9 million tons of goods were handled (-6.8%)
LOGISTICA
Maersk has ceded two logistics sites in Russia
Copenhagen
The sites of St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk to the have been bought by Cypriot IG Finance Development Ltd.
ACCIDENTS
Fire on the car carrier Great California
The flames were extinguished by the crew with the on-board fire facilities.
PORTI
FEPORT, EU rules must make clear that port authorities are responsible for the installation of the cold ironing
Brussels
The federation of terminalists highlighted the need for the offer of OPS to match the demand
PORTI
Last year container traffic in HHLA's port terminals dropped by -7.9%
Hamburg
Revenue up 7.7%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Lidl's new Tailwind Shipping Lines activates a second Asia-Europe service
Hamburg
It will connect Bangladesh with the ports of Limassol, Barcelona and Moerdijk
PORTI
Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles decreased by -16.1% percent.
Los Angeles
Negative trend in place since August
LEGISLATION
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged the Italian government to withdraw the draft law on rescues in the sea.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged the Italian government to withdraw the draft law on rescues in the sea.
Geneva
Türk : It would actually punish both migrants and those who try to help them
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Also deserts the second negotiated procedure for the maritime link with the Asinara
Cagliari
Moro : this grave situation adds to that already communicated for connections to and from the smaller islands of St. Peter and La Maddalena
PORTI
New plant in the port of Spezia for the distribution of gas to motortrains
The Spezia
Will be placed in Stagnoni locations
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
ZeroNorth has bought the BTS house sotfware specializing in solutions to optimize bunkerage
Copenhagen
Juhls : equipping our customers with the ability to make better decisions about the supply, storage and sale of fuels is becoming a key priority
ASSOCIATIONS
Agostinelli is the new president of the Propeller Club of Spezia-Marina di Carrara
The Spezia
Giorgio Bucchioni acclaimed past president of the association
INDUSTRY
Konecranes gives up the segment of the means for the industrial sector of MHE-Demag at Jebsen & Jessen
Hyvinkää
The transaction will be completed in April
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
PSA Italy has ordered Kalmar eight eco-reach stacker for terminal containers in Genoa
PSA Italy has ordered Kalmar eight eco-reach stacker for terminal containers in Genoa
Genoa
They will be taken in delivery in the second quarter of this year
INDUSTRY
T. Mariotti and Drass will provide underwater assays for the new SDO-SuRS of the Navy Navy
Genoa
The unit will be carried out to support special operations, underwater operations and disaster-stricken submersible rescue operations.
PORTI
Port of Ravenna, Itelyum will acquire control of Secomar and Environment Sea
Milan
Petrokan will retain a share of participation
MEETINGS
The General States of the Chambers of Commerce on the Economy of the Sea will be held on February 24 in Rome.
Rome
Meeting at the headquarters of Unioncamere
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Last year Captrain Italia recorded a record turnover
Assagus
The value of revenues reached about 120 million euros.
INTERPORTI
More than three million funds at Central Tuscany Interport
Lawn
They will be used to equip parking lots for Tir, services and new technologies
Marco Conforti is the new president of PSA Italy.
PORTI
Marco Conforti is the new president of PSA Italy.
Genoa
The CDA has expressed affection and deep esteem against outgoing President Gilberto Danes.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Moby and CIN are threatening to claim damages of 480 million euros in Grimaldi
Milan
Sent a cease-and-desist letter to Grimaldi Euromed
Test on the use of drones in the port of Spezia
PORTI
Test on the use of drones in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
The use for the purposes of both safety and transport efficiency
CRUISES
Argentina will build a cruise terminal in the Land of Fire
Argentina will build a cruise terminal in the Land of Fire
Ushuaia
It will be made in the port of Ushuaia
WORK
Grimaldi expects 600 hiring of board staff
Naples
Started a recruiting campaign
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Eimskip archived 2022 with record results
Reykjavik
Revenue surpassed the billion euros for the first time.
PORTI
New resources to reduce emissions in port in Trieste
Trieste
Eighteen million from the PNRR to the Smart Grid project
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Brothers Cosulich buys a rainfall of 39,000 tons of gross range
Genoa
Brothers Cosulich buys a rainfall of 39,000 tons of gross range
Will be rented to the Lauritzen Bulkers
LEASING
2022 was a perhaps unrepeatable year for container rentals Triton and Textainer
Hamilton
2022 was a perhaps unrepeatable year for container rentals Triton and Textainer
Recorded record financial performance. The consistency of their respective fleets has remained almost unchanged
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support
(Reuters)
Bolloré Africa Logistics partenaire de la zone industrielle intégrée du Port de Kribi
(Agence Ecofin)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile