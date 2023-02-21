The AdSP of the southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian seas installments the maritime state property fees

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas southern and Ionian has announced the decision to pay in installments maritime state property for the year 2023 in ports within its own district (Gioia Tauro, Crotone, Corigliano Calabro, Vibo Valentia Marina and Taureana di Palmi) with the aim of meeting the needs of port operators in this difficult phase global economic situation.
The institution recalled that the minimum amount of the state rent minimum for the current year, fixed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with Decree no. 321 of last 30 December, amounts to 3,377.50 euros, thus determining the highest increase ever. The AdSP has specified that the fee is updated annually by the Ministry on the basis of a Istat parameter that defines the minimum amount of reference, following the trend of inflation, and that the fee The minimum indicated by the dicastery for 2023 provides for an adjustment of the +25.15% compared to the previous year.
In view of this increase, the Area Demanio dell'AdSP of Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian seas activated the procedure administrative request for instalment of the fee, through the Single Administrative Window (https://www.calabriasuap.it/sportello-unico-amministrativo-adsp-mtmi/ , allowing state-owned maritime concessionaires, following preliminary evaluation, staggered payments during the year. In particular, the concession fees determined to the minimum extent (3,377.50 euros) cannot be subject to installments, while those of an amount between the minimum amount and 70,000 euros can be paid in two installments of the same amount, from pay by 2023. Those, on the other hand, of an amount included between 70,000 and 270,000 euros can be paid in three installments of equal amount. Finally, the updating of the amount of Amount exceeding 270,000 euros will be applied starting from next first of October.