In the second semester of the 2022 traffic of the goods in the port of Livorno is dropped of -6,2%
In the whole year the Tuscan ports have enlivened 39,1 million tons of cargos (- 5.3%)
Livorno
February 21, 2023
In 2022 the ports of Livorno, Piombino and Elba Island managed by the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern have enlivened a total of 39.12 million tons of goods, volume representing a decrease of -5,3% on the previous year, an increase of +3.9% on 2020 when The activity of the airport was particularly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and a decrease of -13.0% on 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.
Last year even passenger traffic was not returned to pre-health emergency levels, while filling almost entirely the losses generated by the pandemic: in 2022 the Total figure was 9.47 million passengers, with increases of +20.5% and +59.4% respectively on 2021 and 2020 and with a reduction of -3.2% on 2019. The only traffic of Ferry passengers was 9.00 million people (respectively +15.5%, +52.0% and +1.2%) and that of cruise passengers 468 thousand people (+691.1%, +2,307.9% and -47.3%).
The decrease in freight traffic recorded in 2022 by ports of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea was determined by the contraction of the -7,1% of the cargos enlivened from the single port of Livorno which amounted to 31.91 million tons compared to 34.35 million in 2021. The 2022 figure also represents a increase of +0.4% on 2020 and a decrease of -13.1% on 2019. The last year the only goods various enlivened from the port of call Labronico stood at 24.87 million tons (respectively -5.2%, +3.6% and -7.5%), of which 14.82 million tons of rolling stock (-4.9%, +5.9% and -7.6%), 7.79 million tons of containerized goods (- 11.0%, - 6.2% and -14.8%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 751.811 teu (-5.0%, +5.0% and -4.8%) and 2,26 million tons of goods conventional (+19.8%, +31.3% and +32.7%). Bulk is also decreasing liquid with 6,34 million tons (- 13.9%, - 8.9% and -29.9%) and the solid bulk with 694 thousand tons (- 7.4%, - 12.9% and -11.3%). The traffic of new cars has been of 491.159 vehicles (+5.1%, +14.1% and -23.3%). In Livorno the ferry passengers were 2,81 million (+26.3%, +77.4% and +2.8%) and crocieristi 438 thousand (+676.9%, +2,158.7% and -47.4%).
The decline in freight traffic last year in port of Livorno focused in the second semester. After a decrease of -1.7% recorded in the first half of the 2022 on the same period of the previous year, in the second half of the year traffic was 15.99 million tons, with reductions of -6.2%, -1.5% and -11.5% respectively on the latter semesters of 2021, 2020 and 2019. In the goods segment conventional, the declines in rolling stock traffic, which has totaled 7,39 million tons (- 5.9%, - 3.8% and -10.0%), and Containerized cargos, which amounted to 3.65 million tons (-18.0%, -8.6% and -15.6%) made with a handling of container pairs to 361.980 teu (- 11.9%, +5.3% and -5.3%), were partially offset by increased traffic of conventional goods which amounted to 1.09 million tons (+14.3%, +30.6% and +22.9%). Liquid bulk is growing with 3,52 million tons (+2.7%, +6.2% and -17.4%), while the solid ones are diminished coming down to 341 thousand tons (- 4.9%, -16.0% and -10.1%). In the second half of 2022 passengers of the ferries in the port of Livorno have been 1,99 million (+11.9%, +53.4% and +8.6%) and cruise passengers 315 thousand (+459.6%, +34.245,3% and -41,9%).
In the whole 2022 the port of Piombino has enlivened 4.28 million tons of goods, with increments of +1.2% and +15.0% on 2021 and 2020 and with a decrease of -21.7% on 2019. The rolling stock is piled to 3,04 million tons (+7.7%, +35.9% and +3.0%), the solid bulk at 1,17 million tons (- 14.2%, -16.8% and -51.5%), liquid bulk to 65 thousand tons (+48.9%, -18.5% and +3.6%) and conventional goods to 10 thousand tons (+29.9%, +128.9% and -81.6%).
Last year the Elban ports of Portoferraio, Rio Marina and Cavo have enlivened a total of 2.93 million tons of loads, with an increase of +7.7% on 2021.
Commenting on the traffic data enlivened last year by ports of call of the Tuscan harbour system, the president of the AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri, noted that "the numbers recorded in 2022 fully reflect the consequences of the current phase, and Previous. In these years - Guerrieri recalled - the ports of the system had to face a humanitarian crisis without previous and today they are having to deal with a situation Difficult general economic situation, characterized by the increase in energy and transport costs and the uncertainties of a scenario characterized by a high inflation rate. The redefinition of global value chains, shortening the supply chain and the progressive rapprochement of production in the Old Continent or other areas, could open up new opportunities development for those ports that will be able to adapt to the new dynamics: for this reason we will work with even greater conviction to make our port system more attractive, aiming at not only on the strengthening of the infrastructural offer but also on the also on the development of the ZLS and the connecting axes intermodal '.
