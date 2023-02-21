The second negotiated procedure for the maritime connection with Asinara is also deserted

The second negotiated procedure for the award of the public connection service concession maritime with Asinara on the Porto Torres-Cala Reale route. The Councillor for Transport of the Sardinia Region, Antonio Moro, has announced today that "at the end of the deadline for the Submission of tenders on 17 February last year is not no offer came from Ensamar, the only company of navigation that had expressed interest in participating in response to the market survey called for the identification of economic operators to be invited. The two negotiated procedures - remembered - they had been preceded by an open tender, announced on the 22nd December 2021, which was also deserted».
"Once again - highlighted the regional councilor in a letter sent to the prefect of Sassari and the mayor of Porto Torres - attention is focused on the generalized, severe and enduring market failure resulting from the overt shortage of interest, shown by shipping companies with respect to the participation in the procedures for awarding the services carried out during these last years. This serious situation, which adds to the one already communicated for links from and towards the smaller islands of San Pietro and La Maddalena, involves and confirms the need to find a solution that guarantees Essential right to mobility to and from the islands of the Sardinia'.