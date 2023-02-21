Germany's BGL is calling on the EU Commission to take legal action against Tyrolean anti-transit measures
Ferber (CSU): It cannot be that one of the main traffic routes between the north and south of Europe becomes a bottleneck
Francoforte sul Meno
February 21, 2023
The German Road Transport Association Güterkraftverkehr Logistik und Entsorgung (BGL) once again denounced the difficulties connections between northern and southern Europe caused by bans transit through the territory of the Austrian Tyrol of certain categories of heavy goods vehicles and on certain days and times that are imposed by the government of Vienna. Yesterday, on the occasion of a visit at the Austrian-German border to assess the effectiveness of the Dosage of cross-border heavy traffic, MEP Markus Ferber (CSU) said: "The EU cannot continue to accept these severe restrictions on freedom movement of persons and goods that have been in force for many years. It can not be - he denounced - that one of the main Traffic routes for the connection between North and South of Europe become the bottleneck of the region. The EU Commission, as guardian of the Treaties, should intervene urgently and replace the one-sided Tyrolean action with a pan-European solution'.
"The management of the blocks - specified the director of BGL, Dirk Engelhardt - is only one part of the Tyrolean anti-transit policy on the most important road connection between Germany and Italy. There are also other restrictions that violate EU law, such as the prohibition of sectoral traffic, the night traffic ban and the double night toll. We therefore ask the Commission to European to finally take legal action against Tyrolean anti-transit measures'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher