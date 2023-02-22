testata inforMARE
22 February 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
20:36 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Marked drop in traffic in the ports of Valencia and Barcelona in January
The container has been pairs respective to 338.855 teu (- 24.0%) and 265.125 teu (- 9.8%)
Valencia/Barcellona
February 22, 2023
In January 2023 the ports of Valencia and Barcelona, which are respectively the second and third Spanish port ports for volume of loads handled, have experienced a sharp decline of traffic, with the first port that in the month has enlivened 4.94 million tons of goods and the second 4.98 million tons, with decreases respectively of -17.7% and -10.7% on January 2022.

The sharp decline experienced by the port of Valencia is attributable entirely to the decrease of the -24,3% of the cargos containerized which amounted to 3.79 million tons, with container handling of containers amounted to 338,855 teu (-24.0%), of which 258,934 teu full (-25.3%) - included 144,369 teu in transit (-28.1%) - and 79,921 empty teu (-19.6%). The goods several non-containerized are instead increased of +5.2% to 814 thousand tons and more pronounced increases were recorded by liquid bulk with 160 thousand tons (+69.5%) and from dry bulk with 144 thousand tons (+61.8%).

Containerized goods have also decreased in Barcelona having attested to 2,77 million tons (- 8.2%) with a handling of containers that has been pairs to 265.125 teu (-9.8%), of which 204,298 teu full (-9.2%) and 60,827 teu empty (-11,8%). The containers in transit have been 114.471 teu (- 11.8%). The decline in conventional goods that have totaled 781 thousand tons (- 1.8%). Liquid bulk is been pairs to 1,01 million tons (- 32.8%) and solid bulk to 414 thousand tons (+63.9%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In 2022, the decline in the consistency of the Greek Maritime Fleet continued
Athens
Flexion of units for the transport of dry and liquid goods. Increase of passenger ships
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi rejects the threat of Moby-CIN's request for damage, calling it "the umpteenth extravagance"
Naples
The departures group denounces "threatening methods against a creditor"
Yilport takes over the management of the Croatian port of Sibenik
PORTI
Yilport takes over the management of the Croatian port of Sibenik
Istanbul
Expected investments of 50 million euros to make the airport fit to handle all types of cargoes
ACCIDENTS
In 2022 half of the maritime accidents occurred within ports
Melbourne
Out of the 2,400 claims, RightShip-813 happened at the time of the docking.
AUTOTRANSPORT
Transporting, self-transport is close to confrontation with the government
Rome
The association talks about a fracture likely insanable in the relationship of trust with the executive
Germany's BGL calls on the EU Commission to take legal action against thyroid anti-transit measures
AUTOTRANSPORT
Germany's BGL calls on the EU Commission to take legal action against thyroid anti-transit measures
Frankfurt am Main
Ferber (Csu) : It can't be that one of the main traffic guidelines between the north and south of Europe becomes a bottleneck
In the second half of 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno fell by -6.2%
PORTI
In the second half of 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno fell by -6.2%
Livorno
In the whole year, Tuscan ports have handled 39.1 million tons of cargo (-5.3%)
PORTI
The AdSP of the southern Tirreno Mari and Ionian rateways the maritime demanial canons
Joy Tauro
This year the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport applied an adjustment of 25.15%
COMPETITION
Ok antitrust to acquisition by MSC of control of Trieste Marine Terminal and Mediterranean Tugboats
PORTI
Current management will continue to lead Trieste Marine Terminal
Geneva
Confirmed investments planned for the strengthening of Molo VII
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Urging the UN to work to allow 331 seafarers to leave the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov
New York
Letter to Guterres sent by 32 international maritime industry associations
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -14.6%
PORTI
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -14.6%
Hamburg
In the whole year, 119.9 million tons of goods were handled (-6.8%)
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
GeneSYS (Fratelli Cosulich) bought the company's Genovese IT company Argenton & Soci
Genoa
It is active principally in maritime and satellite telecommunications
SHIPYARDS
Cooperation Agreement between Fincantieri and Abu Dhabi Ship Building
Abu Dhabi
They will collaborate on the design, construction and management of the fleet for military and commercial vessels
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
IBS Software buys IT platform for air and sea cargo ship of Accenture
London
A dedicated development center will be inaugurated in Chennai
PORTI
Traffic drops in ports of Valencia and Barcelona in January
Valencia / Barcelona
The containers were equal to 338,855 teu (-24.0%) and 265,125 teu respectively (-9.8%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Also deserts the second negotiated procedure for the maritime link with the Asinara
Cagliari
Moro : this grave situation adds to that already communicated for connections to and from the smaller islands of St. Peter and La Maddalena
PORTI
New plant in the port of Spezia for the distribution of gas to motortrains
The Spezia
Will be placed in Stagnoni locations
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
ZeroNorth has bought the BTS house sotfware specializing in solutions to optimize bunkerage
Copenhagen
Juhls : equipping our customers with the ability to make better decisions about the supply, storage and sale of fuels is becoming a key priority
ASSOCIATIONS
Agostinelli is the new president of the Propeller Club of Spezia-Marina di Carrara
The Spezia
Giorgio Bucchioni acclaimed past president of the association
INDUSTRY
Konecranes gives up the segment of the means for the industrial sector of MHE-Demag at Jebsen & Jessen
Hyvinkää
The transaction will be completed in April
PORTI
PSA Italy has ordered Kalmar eight eco-reach stacker for terminal containers in Genoa
PSA Italy has ordered Kalmar eight eco-reach stacker for terminal containers in Genoa
Genoa
They will be taken in delivery in the second quarter of this year
INDUSTRY
T. Mariotti and Drass will provide underwater assays for the new SDO-SuRS of the Navy Navy
Genoa
The unit will be carried out to support special operations, underwater operations and disaster-stricken submersible rescue operations.
PORTI
Port of Ravenna, Itelyum will acquire control of Secomar and Environment Sea
Milan
Petrokan will retain a share of participation
MEETINGS
The General States of the Chambers of Commerce on the Economy of the Sea will be held on February 24 in Rome.
Rome
Meeting at the headquarters of Unioncamere
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Last year Captrain Italia recorded a record turnover
Assagus
The value of revenues reached about 120 million euros.
INTERPORTI
More than three million funds at Central Tuscany Interport
Lawn
They will be used to equip parking lots for Tir, services and new technologies
Marco Conforti is the new president of PSA Italy.
PORTI
Marco Conforti is the new president of PSA Italy.
Genoa
The CDA has expressed affection and deep esteem against outgoing President Gilberto Danes.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Moby and CIN are threatening to claim damages of 480 million euros in Grimaldi
Milan
Sent a cease-and-desist letter to Grimaldi Euromed
Test on the use of drones in the port of Spezia
PORTI
Test on the use of drones in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
The use for the purposes of both safety and transport efficiency
CRUISES
Argentina will build a cruise terminal in the Land of Fire
Argentina will build a cruise terminal in the Land of Fire
Ushuaia
It will be made in the port of Ushuaia
WORK
Grimaldi expects 600 hiring of board staff
Naples
Started a recruiting campaign
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Eimskip archived 2022 with record results
Reykjavik
Revenue surpassed the billion euros for the first time.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support
(Reuters)
Bolloré Africa Logistics partenaire de la zone industrielle intégrée du Port de Kribi
(Agence Ecofin)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile