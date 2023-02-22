Marked drop in traffic in the ports of Valencia and Barcelona in January

In January 2023 the ports of Valencia and Barcelona, which are respectively the second and third Spanish port ports for volume of loads handled, have experienced a sharp decline of traffic, with the first port that in the month has enlivened 4.94 million tons of goods and the second 4.98 million tons, with decreases respectively of -17.7% and -10.7% on January 2022.
The sharp decline experienced by the port of Valencia is attributable entirely to the decrease of the -24,3% of the cargos containerized which amounted to 3.79 million tons, with container handling of containers amounted to 338,855 teu (-24.0%), of which 258,934 teu full (-25.3%) - included 144,369 teu in transit (-28.1%) - and 79,921 empty teu (-19.6%). The goods several non-containerized are instead increased of +5.2% to 814 thousand tons and more pronounced increases were recorded by liquid bulk with 160 thousand tons (+69.5%) and from dry bulk with 144 thousand tons (+61.8%).
Containerized goods have also decreased in Barcelona having attested to 2,77 million tons (- 8.2%) with a handling of containers that has been pairs to 265.125 teu (-9.8%), of which 204,298 teu full (-9.2%) and 60,827 teu empty (-11,8%). The containers in transit have been 114.471 teu (- 11.8%). The decline in conventional goods that have totaled 781 thousand tons (- 1.8%). Liquid bulk is been pairs to 1,01 million tons (- 32.8%) and solid bulk to 414 thousand tons (+63.9%).