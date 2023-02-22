IBS Software buys Accenture's air and sea cargo computing platform

The Indian IBS Software, an IT group specialized in SaaS services for the travel industry, bought the platform Accenture Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS) from Accenture on whose purpose is to enable airlines and shipping companies manage transport activities of goods. With the acquisition IBS Software strengthens its presence in the air cargo sector and expands its range of action also to digital solutions for maritime transport. The company specified that, in order to support such expansion, will inaugurate a new development center in Chennai, which will be the fourth centre of its kind in India, dedicated to travel, transport and logistics.