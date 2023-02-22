Transportunited, road transport is close to confrontation with the government

Transportunita has issued a warning to the government that The road haulage association seems to be "increasingly far from the pressing problems of the sector", sector that - warned Trasportounita - "could be forced from the rampant crisis to adopt the only possible reaction: and This reaction is called confrontation." Specifying that Expectations and hopes were raised after the meeting between the Minister Salvini and the representation of road transport, the Secretary General of Trasportounito, Maurizio Longo, explained that "after that meeting in mid-December, in these months marked by some sporadic presence of form, here and there, of the heads of the Ministry, the answers and feedback concrete ones were zero and created a fracture probably irreconcilable in the relationship of trust between the government and road transport'.
According to Longo, "in addition to betraying expectations, this has produced a fracture, which can already be defined as criticism. An inertia that, added to the decline in activity and the constant increase in costs - he underlined - is generating an explosive cocktail."