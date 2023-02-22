Yilport takes over the management of the Croatian port of Sibenik

As part of the acquisition at the end of 2022 of control of Petrokemija, a Croatian chemical company that produces fertilizers, the Turkish group Yildirim also got that of Luka Sibenik, the Petrokemija branch that manages the Croatian port of Sibenik under a concession contract which will expire on January 1, 2029. At the beginning of this month the management of the port of call was conferred to Yilport Holding, the terminalista company of the Turco group, which now has a network of 24 port terminals in 12 countries, including two in the Mediterranean, in the Maltese port of Marsaxlokk and in the Italian port of Taranto.
In addition to the fertilizers produced by Petrokemija, the port of Sibenik mainly handles forest products and aluminium. Yilport announced today its intention to transform the airport Croatian in a multipurpose port. The plan foresees in a first phase increasing the productivity and efficiency of current port activities with the installation of a second mobile crane, with the increase in storage capacity of the terminal and with the execution of dredging to deepen from -10 to -13 meters draft to allow access to Panamax ships. Subsequently, with the start of handling activities of containers, Yilport plans to install a third port crane mobile. The second phase of the business plan envisages investments to start traffic of rolling stock and liquid bulk. The plan includes a third phase of further development and involves investments for a total of 50 million euros.