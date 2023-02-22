In 2022, the decline in the size of the Greek maritime fleet continued

Last year the decrease in consistency, in terms of total gross tonnage, of the Greek flag fleet in place since 2017. At the end of 2022 the Fleet consisted of 1,825 ships for a total of 38.2 million TSL, with decreases of -0.3% and -2.8% respectively compared to 31% December 2021. The decline was generated both by the Ongoing reduction in the size of the Greek fleet since 2015 for the transport of dry goods, which at 31 December last was 371 ships (- 4.9%) for 10,9 million GRT (- 7.1%), both from the decrease, in place from 2020, of the fleet for the transport of liquid bulk, formed at the end of 2022 by 432 ships (- 2.9%) for 25.9 million GRT (-1.1%). These negative trends were partly offset by the increase in the size of the Greek fleet of vessels passengers, which at 31 December last was made up of 1,022 units naval (+2.6%) for 1.4 million GRT (+1.8%).