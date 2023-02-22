Cooperation agreement between Fincantieri and Abu Dhabi Ship Building

As part of the IDEX 2023 exhibition for the Defense sector, in progress in Abu Dhabi, Fincantieri has signed an agreement to cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a subsidiary of EDGE Group, leader in design, construction, repair, maintenance, refitting and conversion of military ships and Commercial. Under the terms of the agreement, the Italian company and that emirate will join forces in the design, construction and fleet management for military and commercial vessels, as well as create new business opportunities in the local market and international with technological solutions with high added value.
"The agreement - said the CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - demonstrates the convergence of ADSB and Fincantieri targets in the Emirates, as well as represent an important opportunity to take advantage of the synergies that will allow a joint process of consolidation and growth. Together with the upcoming opening of the NewCo, entirely owned by the group, this signature also confirms the strong commitment of Fincantieri to strengthen its position and reputation in the Country'.