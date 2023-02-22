The shipowning group Neapolitan has rejected, qualifying it "Yet another extravagance", the threat of request Damages for 480 million euros addressed in recent days to the company Neapolitan by Moby - Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione (
of 16 February
2023). "It's disconcerting - it's the replica of the Grimaldi group - that of the shipowners who persist still not to pay the Italian State a large part of the price for the purchase of Tirrenia and whose lawyers have pretextually Slowed down for years the judicial process in the aforementioned dispute with us, continue to use threatening methods towards a creditor", "creditor - the company specified - the which diligently seeks to recover part of its debts, and protect the interests of its shareholders'.
For Grimaldi, "it seems clear that the strategy of the top management of Moby and Cin is to subtract assets through creation of new companies, to the detriment of the various creditors, including us." "It would make it so impossible," he said. highlighted the group - compensation against us, not only for damage suffered by their ships during chartering to Moby-Cin, but especially for those caused as a result established unfair competition and abuse of position dominant that have distinguished the work of Moby-Cin on traffic to and from Sardinia. It is paradoxical that the ascertained guilty of the crimes of unfair competition and abuse of position abuse, threatens and accuses the victim of the same crime for the which has been condemned by Italian justice'.