In the port of Genoa, a Cypriot ship has been placed under administrative detention

The Coast Guard of Genoa, as part of the activities of Port State Control, stopped in the port of the Ligurian capital the Cypriot flag vessel Guang Rong
, of 5,264 tons of gross tonnage, built in 1999, which is armed and operated from the chioggiotta Nuova Co.Ed.Mar., a company active in the sector of construction, repair and maintenance of structures and maritime, port and land infrastructures and in reclamation Environmental.
"The ship - explained one of the officers of the team Coast Guard inspection - was checked for all day during which 12 were identified deficiencies, seven of which are particularly serious, including some criticality to the main engine, to the equipment of emergency, ship structure, as well as safety of the crew and the safety management system. The inspection covered different areas of the unit: the bridge control, engine room, wheelhouse, external decks as well as the spaces used for the crew and concluded with a fire drill to check the capability of the crew in emergency management'.
The Coast Guard reminded that before it could be visited again by the Corps inspectors and be authorized To resume the sea "the ship will have to rectify all irregularities and being inspected by the classification society and the Authority of Cypriot flag, which has already formally communicated to the Genoese Coast Guard for having opened autonomous activities of investigation in order to verify the correct restoration of the safety on board and protection from the marine environment before providing their approval at the start».
"The Port State Control - emphasized the admiral Sergio Liardo, maritime director of Liguria and commander of the Genoa Port Authority - it is essential to ensure that maritime traffic is carried out in accordance with the Standards provided, also to guarantee shipowners operating ships Safe. The Coast Guard of Genoa will continue to submit To careful scrutiny the ships that call at our port and not will hesitate to use every tool available to discourage the arrival of units that do not comply with the regulations until they are detained and banned from European waters'.
The Guang Rong is the second ship that from the beginning of 2023 is subjected to administrative detention by the Guard Genoa Coast out of 27 inspected in the Ligurian capital during of the Port State Control activity for the verification of foreign ships calling at Italian ports.