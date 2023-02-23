In 2022 the traffic of the goods in the ports of Montenegro has marked a strong growth of +57.6%

In 2022 the traffic of goods enlivened from the ports of the Montenegro recorded a strong increase, with a volume overall that continued to grow also compared to levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Positive trend that does not it is such, however, only with regard to maritime trade with Italy which have further decreased.
Last year the total traffic in the port ports Montenegrin was 2.93 million tons of loads, with increases of +57.6%, +43.3% and +42.8% respectively on 2021, 2020 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The only goods at export amounted to 1.83 million tons (+87.2%, +59.3% and +76.6%) and import imports to 1.10 million of tons (+24.8%, +22.9% and +8.4%).
In 2022 the only traffic to and from Italy was 205 thousand tons (- 30.4%, - 44.6% and -41.8%), of which 80 thousand tons in export from Montenegrin ports (-30.3%, -30.5% and -39.9%) and 125 thousand tons in import (- 30.5%, -51.0% and -42,9%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone the ports of the Montenegro have enlivened globally 773 thousand tons of goods, with increases of +24.5%, +39.3% and +49.5% on correspondents periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 517 thousand tons of cargo export (+31.7%, +45.3% and +97.6%) and 256 thousand tons import (+12.1%, +28.5% and +0.3%). Only traffic with Italy totalled 54 thousand tons (+11.2%, -57.8% and -22.5%), of which 18 thousand tons to ports Italians (-25.4%, -65.7% and +48.2%) and 36 thousand tons arrived from Italian ports (+47.8%, -52.3% and -37.6%).