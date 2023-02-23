In 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Civitavecchia has largely exceeded the pre-pandemic level
During the year, the growth trend faded and ended with a negative fourth quarter
Civitavecchia
February 23, 2023
Last year the ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta handled a total of 14.95 million tons of goods, volume representing an increase of +11.8% on 2021, an increase more pronounced than +32.5% on 2020 when the pandemic of Covid-19 had a stronger impact on activities ports and with a growth of +2.4% on 2019 when the crisis Health had not yet begun. Exceeding levels pre-pandemic was generated by the increase in volumes enlivened in 2022 by the port of Civitavecchia alone, a rise that is is produced mainly in the first half of the year and then diminished considerably in the third trimester and turned into negative in the fourth quarterly period.
Last year the only port of Civitavecchia has enlivened a total of 10.24 million tons of cargo, with progressions respectively +6.1%, +27.5% and +7.0% on 2021, 2020 and 2019. Slightly lower than the pre-pandemic quota was the traffic of various goods that last year stood at to 6,38 million tons (- 0.1%, +16.8% and -3.0%), of which 5.46 million tons of rolling stock (+0.5%, +19.7% and -1.8%), 907 thousand tons of containerized goods (- 3.1%, +2.8% and -9.6%) realized with a handling of container pairs to 112.200 teu (+11.9%, +5.5% and 0%) and 9 thousand tons of conventional goods (-24.6%, -42.7% and +64.3%). Global solid bulk traffic has been of 3,06 million tons (+25.9%, +57.1% and +29.6%), of which 2,36 million tons of coal (+24.9%, +51.9% and +24.1%), 448 thousand tons of metallurgical products, non-ferrous minerals and metals (+31.1%, +116.7% and +102.9%), 15 thousand tons of chemicals (+13.8%, +45.9% and +702.6%), 11 thousand tons of raw minerals and building materials (-43.7%, -61.1% and -60.1%), 2 thousand tons of fertilizers (-9.1%, -80.8% and -75.9%) and 221 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (+36.8%, +65.2% and +11.0%). In the liquid bulk sector, enlivened 801 thousand tons (- 4.4%, +28.3% and +25.3%), included 763 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (- 7.8%, +22.8% and +19.7%) and over 30 thousand tons of other cargos (+222.9%, +1,159.8% and +1,726.1%).
In the only last quarter of 2022 the port of call of Civitavecchia has enlivened 2.38 million tons of cargoes, with a decrease of -6.7% on the same period of 2021, an increase of the +9.0% on the corresponding period of 2020 and a decrease of -0.7% on the fourth quarter of 2019. Miscellaneous goods totaled 1.41 million tons (- 8.5%, -0.9% and -8.6%), of which 1,20 million tons of rolling stock (- 6.7%, +0.9% and -4.1%) and 206 thousand tons of goods in containers (-16.0%, -8.5% and -27.5%). Solid bulk are piled to 747 thousand tons (- 6.5%, +16.6% and -5.7%), with 604 thousand tons of coal (- 2.9%, +15.9% and -10.1%) and 79mla tons of metallurgical products, minerals, metals and non-metals ferrous (-29.8%, +86.3% and +31.2%). Liquid bulk, for almost all composed of refined petroleum products, are were 228 thousand (+6.0%, +83.3% and +36.8%).
With regard to passenger traffic, still far from levels prior to the health emergency, the port of Civitavecchia closed the entire 2022 with a total of 1.47 million passengers of scheduled services (+19.9%, +53.0% and -18.4%) and 2.17 million cruise passengers (+318.6%, +949.7% and -18.1%). In the fourth quarter alone in 2022 the passengers of scheduled services were 169 thousand (+5.4%, +82.7% and -16.1%) and cruise passengers 516 thousand (+136.9%, +2.007,4% and -15.6%).
As for the other two ports managed by the Port system of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, in 2022 the port of Fiumicino has enlivened 2,86 million tons of goods, with an increment of +47.2% on the year precedence, while the traffic in the port of Gaeta was of 1,09 million tons (-3.7%).
"The 2022 - has commented the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino - confirmed that our cautious optimism at the beginning year was justified and traffic figures in clear growth, also Compared to the pre-pandemic period, they have certainly proved us right confirming, once again, that the diversification strategy of commercial traffic is bearing the first concrete fruits".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher