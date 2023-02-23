testata inforMARE
23 February 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
21:04 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
INDUSTRY
Fiom Cgil, we expect that the next PRP in Genoa will confirm the exclusively shipbuilding industry vocation of the entire area of naval repairs
What's left of the fresco for the genovese waterfront of architect Renzo Piano
Genova
February 23, 2023
"The pontiff in Genoa has an operatic and productive vocation, but not a vocation to martyrdom." This phrase-we use the remote past because it dates back almost 18 years-was uttered by Renzo Piano on the occasion of the presentation of his "Vision for the Port of Genoa," a project that the architect held to us to define a "fresco". With that phrase, which was prowound in the face of a very raw audience at the Porto Antico in Genoa, he intended to imply that the Genovese pontiff, historically chosen to place industrial activity, leaving behind the Levantine side of the city his supposedly residential and "green" vocation, it was not possible to continue to impose productive, perhaps noisy and polluting settlements.

Clarifying the meaning of a phrase that in appearance would not make sense to clarify seems necessary given that already the chronicler, who faithfully annotated that sententious assertion, those few epigrammatic words had seemed to be the product of the sunny impressive downing of the architect, even higher than the very high design of the designer. I sense-it's necessary to confess because those who then annotated those words are the same one who wrote what you read-a trails of rhetorical pharisaic, which remained even when the imagined architect went from the fresco to the Blueprint, another later "vision" of Genoa donated by Piano to the city.

It is necessary to clarify further that the vision of the architect does not go beyond a certain latitude : the sketches of Renzo Piano-imagined as his words-before even becoming a project-fresco or Blueprint that is-redraw the waterfront of Genoa from the extreme ponent to the city centre and to the area of the Fair, and stop where the Levant begins that evidently for the architect is fine as it is.

From the fresco and the Blueprint, and from who knows what tomorrow, it is found that it is the most levant part of the Pontiff that in the vision of the architect undergoes the greatest transformations. If, in 2004, those who then listened to the lapidary aphorism felt that those who pronounced it thought of moving productive activities to Levante and social, recreational and residential activities in Ponente was mistaken for large. Because in recent years it has been widely seen that the will is to make residential settlements in Ponente, but to place them in the most western part of the Ponente. In essence it is the Levant that extends to the pontiff. In addition, those industrial and productive activities still present in the most Western Ponente, which with this dilation of the west to the east would no longer find any room for any enlargements, would be settled even further to ponder, where- as the thunder Renzo Piano-there should be no one more willing to martyrdom. This spans, among others, from the most recent punctualizations of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea aimed at appeasing the protests and concerns about the future of the naval reparations area of the port of Genoa that is post right on that western rim of the Ponente and where, look at the case, the architect Renzo Piano predicted to place his "jewels on the blue", which-translating for those who lack the necessary imagination-are luxury housing estates sunk to the sea.

The concern about the fate of the area of naval repairs has come to light that in the former Lavanderia Italia building at Molo Vecchio, a fallout in the state's maritime demandship and a few metres from the sea, they would like to accomplish ever-luxury private apartments. "As Fiom we no longer marvel at anything," it is the laconical commentary on such a project by Stefano Bonazzi, the secretary general of Fiom Cgil Genova, and of Luca Marenco, the Coordinator of Naval Repairs of the Trade Union organization. "After hearing statements on bike lanes, Sunday trips within industrial areas, waterways and urban woodlands, the two representatives of the union have been aware of a project to transform an area," the union said. industrial within the naval repairs in modernized luxury apartments ". According to Bonazzi and Marenco, " it is evident the willingness of part of the city policy to scale back the weight and the spaces of naval repairs, favoring economic sectors that nothing has to do with the industry. Our choice in our view totally senseless in light of the strong development of the sector, the characterization of the city as one of the capitals of the shipbuilding industry of the Mediterranean and the will of the will of the entrepreneurs of to bring back to the territory important stages of the naval work currently carried out elsewhere for lack of space. "

The representatives of Fiom Cgil recalled that that of the Genoese naval repairs is " a reality that occupies three thousand workers whose jobs could be challenged by anti-industrial choices. In any city-they stressed-such a sector would be greeted with emphasis and valorized as a flagship of the city economy. So it is not in Genoa. In future interlocutions with Port Authority and local institutions, Bonazzi and Marenco announced that the reparations will be safeguarded and further developed. We expect clear statements about the future of the sector, reminding everyone that, except for epochal investments, there are no alternatives to these spaces today : Repairs to the present state can only continue to operate in the current areas, where the basins are present and where the companies in the sector are settled. We therefore expect the next Port Regulator Plan to confirm the exclusively shipbuilding industry vocation of the entire area. Let's be clear : if we don't give concrete assurances, we will confront the workers to decide how to continue. The naval reparations do not touch. "

Also for Fim Cisl " the Port Regulator Plan must give clear and clear answers without any kind of misconception about the area of naval repairs that must remain absolutely in industrial vocation. There must be no such thing, " said Fim secretary general Cisl Liguria, Christian Venzano-uncertainties from this point of view. Naval repairs are an added value of the city of Genova with its professionalism and the current location must not be questioned against assumptions or projects that have not been absolutely shared with the organizations unions that instead must be protagonists in the interlocuses with the institutions. "

For Fiom Cgil and Fim Cisl, the vocation of the area of naval repairs must remain precisely that of carrying out repairs to the ships. More clear than that!

For correctness, it must be admitted that perhaps already in 2004 the proposals of Renzo Piano not to impose further martyrdom on the Pontiff were sincere. It could have been then, and may be so far today, that the architect wants to do so with all his forces diminish the intensity of industrial and productive activity that suffocates the city's west, but intends to do so by filling the eastern waterfront of residential and green areas starting from the east, so as to progressively drain the Ponent of these bulky presences. We already see it as this new aurora, which, from the East, begins to rediscover Genoa. The announcement of a sunshine that from the east to the west will liberate the city from industrial and production facilities to fill it with housing, possibly luxury. To fill it with concrete, it would have said once.

Bruno Bellio
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -1.9%
PORTI
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -1.9%
Rotterdam
In the whole year, a decline of -0.3% percent
INFRASTRUCTURE
Federlogistics warns of not designing a bridge over the Strait of Messina too low, which would prevent the transit of ships
Rome
Merlo : You can't afford the luxury of erecting barriers on the most important shipping lanes
INDUSTRY
Fiom Cgil, we expect the next PRP in Genoa to confirm the exclusively shipbuilding industry vocation of the entire area of naval repairs
Genoa
What's left of the fresco for the genovese waterfront of architect Renzo Piano
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the port of Civitavecchia exceeded the pre-pandemic level widely
Cyvitavecchia
Over the course of the year the growth trend has relied on to end with a fourth quarter in negative
TRADE
In the fourth quarter of 2022, trade in goods and services of G20 decreased
Paris
The conjunctural change in exports was -3.5% percent and imports of -3.1% percent
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In 2022, the decline in the consistency of the Greek Maritime Fleet continued
Athens
Flexion of units for the transport of dry and liquid goods. Increase of passenger ships
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi rejects the threat of Moby-CIN's request for damage, calling it "the umpteenth extravagance"
Naples
The departures group denounces "threatening methods against a creditor"
Yilport takes over the management of the Croatian port of Sibenik
PORTI
Yilport takes over the management of the Croatian port of Sibenik
Istanbul
Expected investments of 50 million euros to make the airport fit to handle all types of cargoes
ACCIDENTS
In 2022 half of the maritime accidents occurred within ports
Melbourne
Out of the 2,400 claims, RightShip-813 happened at the time of the docking.
AUTOTRANSPORT
Transporting, self-transport is close to confrontation with the government
Rome
The association talks about a fracture likely insanable in the relationship of trust with the executive
Germany's BGL calls on the EU Commission to take legal action against thyroid anti-transit measures
AUTOTRANSPORT
Germany's BGL calls on the EU Commission to take legal action against thyroid anti-transit measures
Frankfurt am Main
Ferber (Csu) : It can't be that one of the main traffic guidelines between the north and south of Europe becomes a bottleneck
In the second half of 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno fell by -6.2%
PORTI
In the second half of 2022 the traffic of goods in the port of Livorno fell by -6.2%
Livorno
In the whole year, Tuscan ports have handled 39.1 million tons of cargo (-5.3%)
PORTI
The AdSP of the southern Tirreno Mari and Ionian rateways the maritime demanial canons
Joy Tauro
This year the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport applied an adjustment of 25.15%
COMPETITION
Ok antitrust to acquisition by MSC of control of Trieste Marine Terminal and Mediterranean Tugboats
PORTI
Current management will continue to lead Trieste Marine Terminal
Geneva
Confirmed investments planned for the strengthening of Molo VII
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro marked a strong growth of 57.6%
Podgorica
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro marked a strong growth of 57.6%
Accentuated the decrease (-30.4%) of the loads to and from Italy
SAFETY & SECURITY
In the port of Genoa, a Cypriot ship has been subject to administrative detention.
Genoa
It is part of the fleet of the Italian New Co.Ed.Mar.
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
GeneSYS (Fratelli Cosulich) bought the company's Genovese IT company Argenton & Soci
Genoa
It is active principally in maritime and satellite telecommunications
SHIPYARDS
Cooperation Agreement between Fincantieri and Abu Dhabi Ship Building
Abu Dhabi
They will collaborate on the design, construction and management of the fleet for military and commercial vessels
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
IBS Software buys IT platform for air and sea cargo ship of Accenture
London
A dedicated development center will be inaugurated in Chennai
PORTI
Traffic drops in ports of Valencia and Barcelona in January
Valencia / Barcelona
The containers were equal to 338,855 teu (-24.0%) and 265,125 teu respectively (-9.8%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Also deserts the second negotiated procedure for the maritime link with the Asinara
Cagliari
Moro : this grave situation adds to that already communicated for connections to and from the smaller islands of St. Peter and La Maddalena
PORTI
New plant in the port of Spezia for the distribution of gas to motortrains
The Spezia
Will be placed in Stagnoni locations
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
ZeroNorth has bought the BTS house sotfware specializing in solutions to optimize bunkerage
Copenhagen
Juhls : equipping our customers with the ability to make better decisions about the supply, storage and sale of fuels is becoming a key priority
ASSOCIATIONS
Agostinelli is the new president of the Propeller Club of Spezia-Marina di Carrara
The Spezia
Giorgio Bucchioni acclaimed past president of the association
INDUSTRY
Konecranes gives up the segment of the means for the industrial sector of MHE-Demag at Jebsen & Jessen
Hyvinkää
The transaction will be completed in April
PORTI
PSA Italy has ordered Kalmar eight eco-reach stacker for terminal containers in Genoa
PSA Italy has ordered Kalmar eight eco-reach stacker for terminal containers in Genoa
Genoa
They will be taken in delivery in the second quarter of this year
INDUSTRY
T. Mariotti and Drass will provide underwater assays for the new SDO-SuRS of the Navy Navy
Genoa
The unit will be carried out to support special operations, underwater operations and disaster-stricken submersible rescue operations.
PORTI
Port of Ravenna, Itelyum will acquire control of Secomar and Environment Sea
Milan
Petrokan will retain a share of participation
MEETINGS
The General States of the Chambers of Commerce on the Economy of the Sea will be held on February 24 in Rome.
Rome
Meeting at the headquarters of Unioncamere
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Last year Captrain Italia recorded a record turnover
Assagus
The value of revenues reached about 120 million euros.
INTERPORTI
More than three million funds at Central Tuscany Interport
Lawn
They will be used to equip parking lots for Tir, services and new technologies
Marco Conforti is the new president of PSA Italy.
PORTI
Marco Conforti is the new president of PSA Italy.
Genoa
The CDA has expressed affection and deep esteem against outgoing President Gilberto Danes.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Moby and CIN are threatening to claim damages of 480 million euros in Grimaldi
Milan
Sent a cease-and-desist letter to Grimaldi Euromed
Test on the use of drones in the port of Spezia
PORTI
Test on the use of drones in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
The use for the purposes of both safety and transport efficiency
CRUISES
Argentina will build a cruise terminal in the Land of Fire
Argentina will build a cruise terminal in the Land of Fire
Ushuaia
It will be made in the port of Ushuaia
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support
(Reuters)
Bolloré Africa Logistics partenaire de la zone industrielle intégrée du Port de Kribi
(Agence Ecofin)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile