Federlogistics warns of not designing a bridge over the Strait of Messina too low, which would prevent the transit of ships

The president of Federlogistics-Conftransport, Luigi Merlo, declaring himself in favour without reservations to the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, a project revived by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has warned whereas the new structure should not, however, prevent the transit of ships in the Straits. "According to insistent rumors, the different design studies would have a maximum height of 65 metres above sea level, which, considering the average height of large cruise ships but also of ships engaged in transport," Merlo said. goods and containers, would prevent the transit of many naval units that are already operating in the Mediterranean today, forced theoretically, once the bridge is built, to circumnavigate all of Sicily even just to reach Messina or Catania starting from Naples. "
In short, what Merlo would like to avoid is what happened in Spain, where too large trains have been purchased to transit through the tunnels, while in Italy there is a risk of making a bridge too low for transit. vessels. "The wall effect could be even greater, if the transit of ships under the bridge took place with waves of waves, not to mention any atmospheric events that have become common," the president of Federlogistics said. our latitudes and, finally, in view of the phenomenon in place of rising sea levels. "
"We fully realize that a higher sea level bridge will result in a substantial change in access ramps and thus greater penetration of the same on the Sicilian and Calabrian territory," Merlo said. we believe it is our duty to collaborate with the government to design and carry out an opera that must also be a breakthrough for the national logistics system ; system that cannot afford the luxury of erecting barriers on the most important routes of maritime traffic. And that's the sense of our pre-emptive reporting. "