In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -1.9% percent

In 2022, freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam recorded a slight decline of -0.3% percent, having amounted to 467.4 million tonnes compared to 468.7 million in the previous year. The decline was driven by a -5.2% percent drop in shipments at 136.0 million tonnes, while those at the landing grew by 1.9% percent to 331.4 million tonnes.
In the only fourth quarter of 2022, total traffic was 116.3 million tonnes, with a -1.9% percent reduction in the corresponding period of 2021 that was generated by both the contraction of goods at boarding and those at the landing that were found to be equal to 34.1 million tonnes (-4.0%) and 82.2 million tonnes, respectively (-1.0%). The overall figure of containerized goods was 32.9 million tonnes (-12.6%), traffic that was carried out with an handling of containers of more than 3.4 million teu (-8.9%). The rotables were 6.6 million tonnes (+ 9.0%) and the other goods miscellaneous 1.8 million tonnes (-1.8%). In the field of solid bulk, 20.2 million tonnes (-1.5%) were handled, of which 7.3 million tonnes of coal (+ 1.4%), 6.8 million tonnes of minerals and scrap (-8.1%), 2.1 million tonnes of agricultural bulk (+ 31.3%) and 4.0 million tons of other dry bulk (-7.2%). In the segment of liquid bulk bulk, traffic was 54.8 million tonnes (+ 4.4%), including 25.8 million tonnes of crude oil (+ 7.2%), 16.8 million tonnes of refined petroleum products (-4.6%), 2.9 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (+ 40.1%) and 9.3 million tonnes of other liquid loads (+ 6.5%).
In the whole of 2022 the total figure of containerized loads was 139.7 million tons (-9.6%), with an eventful handling of containers that amounted to 14.4 million teu (-5.5%). The rotables amounted to 27.2 million tonnes (+ 13.5%) and the other goods miscellaneous to 7.6 million tonnes (+ 10.5%). In the area of solid bulk traffic, traffic was 80.1 million tonnes (+ 1.7%), of which 29.0 million tonnes of coal (+ 17.9%), 25.6 million tonnes of minerals and scrap (-15.5%), 8.1 million tonnes of agricultural bulk (-6.1%) and 17.4 million tons of other loads (+ 14.2%). Liquid bulk rinses totaled 212.8 million tonnes (+ 4.0%), of which 103.9 million tonnes of crude oil (+ 5.9%), 58.9 million tonnes of refined petroleum products (-10.8%), 11.5 million tonnes of natural gas liquefied (+ 63.9%) and 38.4 million tonnes of other liquid bulk bulk (+ 15.3%).
Commenting on the traffic data handled last year by the Dutch port climber, the CEO of the Port Authority of Rotterdam, Allard Castelein, highlighted that " 2022 was an extraordinary year in many respects. The war and sanctions have led to changes in energy flows around the world and high energy prices, and thus to high inflation and the weakening of the economy. The entrepreneurial sector in Rotterdam and all service providers have been able to respond quickly and effectively. The war has also shown the risks to crucial sectors of a strong dependence on a country or a limited number of countries. In this regard, the war should serve as an incentive to make the Dutch and European energy and industry more resilient. This will mean accelerating the production of renewable energy and maintaining strategic industries. However there are other factors, which include a lack of progress in dealing with nitrogen emissions, high energy prices in Europe and the speed and scope of US government efforts aimed at increasing sustainability of its industry that could put the Netherlands and Europe at a disadvantage. We really need to change gear in this regard. "