Last year the GEODIS logistics group achieved record revenues

Last year, GEODIS, the logistics company of the French rail group SNCF, posted record revenues of 13.7 billion euros, representing an increase of 19% percent on 2021 and a 68% percent growth in revenue in the year. pre-pandemic of 2019. The gross operating margin was 1.16 billion euros (+ 23% on 2021). Operating profit amounted to 518 million euros, with gains of 10% percent on 2021 percent and 90% percent on 2019 percent.
GEODIS said that in 2022 its Freight Forwarding division benefited from a favourable market, with the values of noli being elevated in both air and sea freight, while the fourth quarter that marked the end of the escalation of tariffs determined by the pandemic of Covid-19. The division of Contract Logistics has benefited from a sharp increase in revenues in the US thanks to both the expansion of assets and the growth of the volumes handled for already acquired customers. The activity in Europe was also growing, although the second half of the year was characterised by a decline in consumption and an inflationary environment. The firm said the Distribution & Express division also increased both volumes and results compared to 2021, despite an increase in production costs determined by inflation, as well as Road Transport division, thanks in particular to an increase in activities in southern and eastern Europe.
" In 2022, for the third consecutive year, the chief executive of the French logistics company, Marie-Christine Lombard-GEODIS, achieved a record level of performance. These excellent results, in a challenging economic and geopolitical context, stem from the experience of our teams, the complementary nature of our different activities and our ambitious development strategy. "