On 10 and May 11 in Rome, the first "Forum Fuels Mobility" will take place
Comparison of new technologies available and possible integrations of all energy carriers, in the light of the new European environmental objectives
Roma
February 24, 2023
On 10 and May 11 next in Rome, at the architectural context of the Ostiense Gazometer Eni, the first "Forum Fuels Mobility", a two-year conference event, will take place at the teachings of technological innovation. The meeting, which will be the occasion of a comparison of new technologies available and possible integrations of all energy carriers, in light of the new European environmental goals, is being promoted by BFWE-BolognaFiere Water & Energy, joint ventures founded by BolognaFiere and Mirumir, and will be carried out in collaboration with Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry, Assopetroli-Assoenergia and Unem.
It will be two days dedicated to the transformation of mobility and the fuel distribution network, in which the whole sector will be confronted with new technologies available and possible integrations of all energy carriers. Reference regulations, the geopolitical context, opportunities and strategies of economic growth, environmental and social protection of the sector will be examined. "Mobility and transport," said Paolo Angelini, chief executive of BFWE, in the process of energy transition, " the company said. The new EU regulation will ban from 2035 the sale of cars and vans with petrol and diesel engines, with the intermediate target of reducing emissions for cars and 50% for vans by 2030 to achieve climate neutrality. by 2050. The sector must manage this transition to the best, without prejudices, and indeed turn it into new technological, economic, social and work opportunities. "
In the first day, first-round institutional interventions are planned on new energy and environmental scenarios in the current geopolitical environment. The Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, have been invited. Roundtables will follow, with companies and associations in the fuel, electric and hydrogen sectors, on the challenge of transport decarbonisation and how logistics fits and responds to that challenge. For the opening of the second day, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has been invited. Many of the topics covered by associations and companies during the round tables to follow : will talk about "renewable Fuels", public and commercial transport, technologies for sustainable mobility, logistics, procurement costs for companies and refueling for consumers. The two days will close with a roundtable discussion on the issue of the renovation of the fuel network, to which Massimo Bitonci, undersecretary of the Ministry of Enterprise of the Made in Italy and coordinator of the dedicated table, was invited. interministerial.
