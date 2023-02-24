Tender for the completion of the commercial docks of the Milazzo port to the underdog pier

Today in the "Official Journal of the European Union" the tender for the award of the tender for the completion of the quays and the interior styles at the Milazzo Port Basin and the excavation of the seabeds was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. operation of the staircase, which will involve works of the estimated duration in 24 months and the cost of which, financed with funds from the State and the Port System Authority of the Straits, amounts to 26.2 million euros. The deadline for receipt of the tenders is set for March 23 at 13.00, while the opening of the envelopes will take place on March 30 beginning at 10.00.
The intervention is aimed at the expansion of the infrastructure envelope and the improvement and restoration of the level of service and safety in the port's operational spaces and provides for the completion of the port's commercial benches to the port. underwater pier, the grounds of which had already been dredged.
The executive design plans to carry out an extension of the approximately 18,600-square-meter extension, a wall of roughly 355 meters accompanied by a dredging intervention at -10 metres of a portion of the basics present in the basin. anti-stant port the existing quay. The yard will also be able to access a ramp of access from the Nino Bixio route.
The Sicilian port agency said it was a work launched in 2003, which is widely expected but not completed, which will finally go to tender. "Closing this project and starting the race," AdSP president Mario Mega said, was one of the first pledges made at the time of the appointment and that it took place after so many efforts to overcome the various critiques that emerged. Having this quay will allow operators to develop new trades and seize other opportunities. But it is above all a piece of tax to start the further interventions that we have planned and those already in design that will change the face of the port of Milazzo by strengthening the role of primary transport node in eastern Sicily. "