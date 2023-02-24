New plan of collection and management of waste produced by ships in the port of Spezia

The Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea has drawn up a new waste collection and management plan produced by the ships and cargo residues in the port of Spezia. Drafted by the Barducci studio in Florence on behalf of the AdSP, the plan, which also provides for the development and adoption of a specific management software, was drawn up taking into account the size of the stopover and the typology of ships that vi approx and includes a detailed analysis of the national and international regulatory environment of reference, as well as an overview of the current management system and the typology and quantities of the waste confirmed.
In addition, among others, the plan evaluates the needs of collection port facilities in relation to the needs of the vessels ; identifies acceptance and collection procedures that guarantee the ease of access, efficiency and economicity of the service ; describes the cost recovery system as art.8 of Legislative Decree 197/2021 ; outlines permanent consultation procedures with the users of the port or their representatives.
In the plan, the enhancement of the separate collection of the main merceological fractions (organic, paper and cardboard, plastics and similars, glass and metals, dry residue) produced by ships, diport nautical, and services is also expected. port, by the battellists and by fishing vessels. To this end, by continuing the activities up to date, two other eco-islands dedicated to the collection and management of the special hazardous waste of the nautical from pleasure will be placed, in addition to the ones already existing at the banchina T. Revel. For all dealers of the institution belonging to the diport nautical sector, the collection of the Voluntarily Harvested Waste (RVR) will be implemented.
The Port Authority said it is currently in the process of designing the new tariff system that will be placed at the base of the public tender, which will be carried out by the AdSP by next May, for the benefit of the five-year service. collection and management of waste generated by ships and cargo residues in the port break.