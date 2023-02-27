Baleària closes 2022 with record operating results and financial results

In 2022, the shipping company Baleària, which operates ferry services between the Balearic Islands and mainland Spain, reported record financial and financial results, with revenues amounting to 563 million euros, never reached previously and which results in more than 42% percent on 2021, 65% percent on 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had a heightened impact on the activity of the maritime carrier as well as 24% percent on 2019 percent when the health emergency had not yet begun. The gross operating margin amounted to 140 million euros (+ 36%, +1255 and 67% respectively) and net profit to 67 million euros (+ 34%, -528% and +131%).
New record levels were also marked by the volumes of traffic handled last year by the fleet of Baleària, which this year is celebrating 25 years since its establishment. In 2022 the ships of the Spanish company transported nearly 4.8 million passengers (+ 60%, + 122% and 6%), 1.2 million motor vehicles (+ 58, + 99% and 14%) and 7.0 million tonnes of commercial rotables (+ 6%, + 23% and 15%).