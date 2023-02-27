Study on professional needs in the ports of the Northern Tirreno North

Next Wednesday in Livorno, beginning at 10.30, at the Ferretti Ferretti of the Old Fortress, the presentation of the Bocconi University study entitled "Scenarios and prospects of the port maritime sector in the Tirreno" will be held. Northern : analysis of the needs of education and training to avoid mismatch of skills. " In the course of the meeting, the impact that digitalization, environmental sustainability and automation will have on the professional needs of the ports of competence of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, and which will be discussed. are the traffic segments that, at the port system level, will go to affect the employment policies of labour in the maritime port-port.
The study will be presented by Professor Oliviero Baccelli of Bocconi University and a roundtable discussion will take place with representatives of the protocol "ForMare Toscana" born in 2019 to structure in Tuscany a network of formative alliances aiming to favor and steer the formative offer for sea workers.